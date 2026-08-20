2027: Why I Pity Tinubu – Segun Sowunmi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, has said the likely controversy that could follow the outcome of the 2027 presidential election makes him pity President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

While responding to a question on whether he believed Tinubu could win the 2027 election, Sowunmi said many will speculate about electoral manipulation after the President emerges as the winner.

He said the major challenge facing Nigeria was not necessarily who wins or loses an election, but the ability of political actors and their supporters to accept the outcome.

According to Sowunmi, the country’s stability depends on how candidates and their supporters accept election outcomes.

Sowunmi argued that voters have the right to choose between candidates, adding that political actors should accept the electorate’s decision when their opponents emerge victorious.

He said, “Let me tell you what I think. I pity Tinubu because after he wins, they’re going to start saying he rigged, and the biggest challenge for the stability of this country going forward is not so much who will win or who will lose, but how they will accept outcomes.

“Because if you do an election and people can vote for you, they can vote for your rival. And if they do happen to vote for your rival and he wins, if you insist that all you are going to be doing is screaming up and down and instigating the society, how does the winner become the victim of the votes people gave him?”