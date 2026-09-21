Over 200 Anambra Water Corporation Staff Died Under Peter Obi – Soludo’s Govt Alleges

The Anambra State Government has launched a fresh attack on former Governor Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that the Anambra government accused Obi’s administration of owing loans it was currently servicing.

However, Obi has dismissed the allegations and made his handover notes public to back his claim.

Speaking via 𝕏 on Monday, the Anambra State New Media Office, the official communication platform of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, alleged that Obi’s administration neglected Water Corporation workers who were owed benefits

The government, while referring to Obi as “Anambra’s Pharaoh,” questioned Obi’s previous position that the corporation had become inactive, asking why funds were still allocated to the agency during his tenure.

The statement reads, “Over 200 Anambra Water Corporation staff died under Peter Obi’s administration as a result of non-payment of entitlements, while the corporation’s allocated funds were given as loans to private contractors.

“Don’t miss watching this special prayer session video till the end.

“In this special prayer session, the staff of Water Corporation prayed to God to soften the heart of Anambra’s “Pharaoh,” Obi, so he would release their many years of unpaid salaries & entitlements

“The question is: Why do the workers keep mentioning Obi in this matter?

“While Obi’s team claimed that the Corporation was dead before Obi arrived, why was Ngige paying their salaries, paying electricity bills, buying water treatment for the waterworks in Onitsha, and didn’t declare the Corporation dead? Those are the questions Obi needs to answer

“Also, Ezeife, Mbadinuju, & Ngige never labeled the Corporation as dead only Peter Obi did

“If that’s the case, how come Obi’s government allocated money to the board in the budget and then gave those funds to private contractors as loans? May their souls rest in peace. Amen”