2027: Peter Obi Reveals Where He Will Spend Holidays If Elected President

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has vowed to spend his holidays in Nigeria if elected.

Naija News reports that Obi made the promise on Saturday during a town hall meeting in Kaduna.

He said he would instead visit parts of the country facing security challenges, adding that he would place importance on improving the country’s security architecture.

“And let me assure you, in four years, I will never take holidays outside this country. If I take a whole day, it will be in Zamfara, Borno, Kano.

“It will be in Oyo, in Ondo. That is what it should be,” he said.

He said Nigerians should be able to travel across the country without fear of being kidnapped.

“When I tell people I’m coming to Kaduna this morning, everybody’s telling you, are you sure? Are you not sure? How?

“I used to drive from Lagos to Kaduna everywhere. So we assure you it is going to change,” Obi said.

He also promised policies that would provide opportunities for children irrespective of their backgrounds.

“We want policies where every child will go to school, a nation where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody,” he said.