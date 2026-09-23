Why I Didn’t Attend Amaechi Mother’s Burial – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has explained why he was absent from the burial of Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, mother of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Wike said he did not attend the funeral because Amaechi did not personally inform him about his mother’s death.

The FCT minister made this known during an interview with TVC News while responding to questions about his absence from the burial and why he did not visit Amaechi to condole with him.

According to Wike, he expected Amaechi to personally communicate the death to him, considering their long political relationship and past association.

He said no letter, message or direct communication was received from the former governor informing him of the death.

Wike explained that the lack of communication affected his decision to get involved in the condolence activities surrounding the burial.

“Amaechi never wrote me or told me that he had lost his mother; he never. So I cannot,” Wike said during the interview.

Amaechi’s mother was buried in Ubima on September 5, 2026.

The funeral attracted several prominent political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, alongside other serving and former government officials.

The political relationship between Wike and Amaechi has been marked by years of disagreements. Amaechi served as Rivers State governor from 2007 to 2015, after which Wike succeeded him.