Wike-APC Governors’ Feud Splits 31 Govs Into Camps

The growing disagreement between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and some governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform has reportedly split the party’s 31 state governors into different camps.

While some governors are said to be sympathetic to Wike’s position, others have rallied behind the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as well as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

A senior party source told Vanguard that Wike still enjoyed the support of some governors because of his previous relationships with them.

“I can tell you that not all the governors are opposed to the minister. Many of them were his friends before now. The minister was a governor too. Even if everyone turns against him, you know that he has the Adamawa governor and some others with him,” the source said.

According to Vanguard, findings indicated that Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo were among those reportedly sympathetic to Wike.

On the other side, Uzodimma and AbdulRazaq were said to have been joined by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun in opposing the minister’s position.

However, some governors were reportedly yet to take sides, with sources saying they were waiting for President Bola Tinubu’s return to the country before deciding their positions.

The disagreement became public after the Progressive Governors’ Forum took a position following a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The forum, chaired by Uzodimma, reportedly resolved that APC governors would support candidates officially nominated by the ruling party in the 2027 elections.

The position was viewed as a rejection of Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, which has been mobilising support for Tinubu’s re-election while backing candidates outside the APC in other electoral contests.

The governors were said to be concerned that supporting different candidates across the presidential, National Assembly, and other elections could confuse voters and potentially affect the party’s electoral interests.

Wike has, however, rejected the suggestion that his political coalition threatens the APC.

The FCT minister has argued that the opposition from Uzodimma and AbdulRazaq was motivated by other political considerations rather than fears over the stability of the ruling party.

He has also linked the disagreement to political succession and other calculations within the APC, including the leadership of the National Assembly.

Wike has separately criticised AbdulRazaq over political developments in Kwara State, accusing the governor of repeatedly blaming him for local political challenges.

The widening disagreement has prompted calls from some APC leaders for restraint and greater internal engagement to prevent the dispute from affecting the party’s preparations for 2027.

With President Tinubu currently outside the country, party sources said they would closely watch his return as the leadership seeks to manage the competing interests surrounding Wike’s coalition and the APC governors.