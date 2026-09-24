‘They Drank One Another’s Urine To Stay Hydrated’ – Atiku Shares Niger Miners’ Ordeal After Meeting Survivor

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has recounted the ordeal of one of the survivors among the arrested miners who recently died in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

Naija News recalls that both the federal and state governments have ordered probes into the incident involving the death of 37 miners.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, on Thursday, Atiku said it was a gory tale to hear the survivor’s account.

According to the former Vice President, upon visiting Niger State and the families of the deceased, one of the survivors told him that 68 of them were crammed into a small detention facility.

Atiku further said the survivor told him that conditions at the NSCDC facility became so desperate that they had to drink one another’s urine just to stay hydrated.

He maintained that no citizen should ever be subjected to such indignity in the custody of his own government.

He said, “It was a gory tale listening to one of the survivors. He told us that more than 68 of them were crammed into one small detention facility and that conditions became so desperate that they had to drink one another’s urine just to stay hydrated.

“No Nigerian should ever be subjected to such indignity in the custody of his own government.”