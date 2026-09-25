2027: ‘Tinubu Must Go’ – Atiku Tells Nigerians

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to vote President Bola Tinubu out of office in 2027, citing rising economic hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that Atiku spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday while receiving former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, and his supporters into the ADC.

Atiku said the ADC is committed to providing an alternative government focused on restoring fuel subsidy, tackling insecurity and economic hardship.

The former Vice President also blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the economic challenges bedevilling the country.

While insisting that Tinubu must go in 2027, Atiku said, “We are committed to restoring subsidy, we are committed to restoring security all over this country. If we are elected, no part of this country would feel insecure anymore.

“You know what we did between 1999 and 2007. We took Nigeria to be the first finest economy in Africa. Today, we are number five. Who is responsible for taking us down and backwards? Is it not APC?

“This is the moment for us to vote them out. And there’s this popular saying now that Tinubu must go.”

Also, ADC national chairman David Mark, represented by the party’s national secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the elections.

Mark asked party members to engage in ‘house-to-house ‘ to campaign for ADC candidates, promising that the party would address the rising cost of living if elected.

He stated, “You can see things are costly; we are going to bring it down.

“It is our vote that would determine the strength of our political party. As we came out today, let’s vote ADC massively.”

Speaking on his defection, Jegede said he left the PDP because of unemployment, economic hardship, and rising living costs, which have made life difficult for many Nigerians.

He added, “There is unemployment in Nigeria; you can all see it. There is hardship; you can all see that.

“The suffering is too much. The journey has begun. We want a democratic government. We are sure of winning the Senate, House of Representatives and presidency. We are going to mobilise and unite to win come 2027.”