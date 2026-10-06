Redeemed Church Pastor Slumps, Dies While Preaching 

The pastor in charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Glorious People Assembly, Aleto, Deacon Steve Eyo, has died after he collapsed while preaching at a funeral service in Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Leadership, Eyo was preaching at the funeral service of a female member of his church on Friday when he suddenly collapsed while delivering his sermon.

Naija News understands that the incident reportedly shocked mourners who had gathered for the burial.

He was later taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, using the ambulance that had been hired to convey the remains of the deceased person whose funeral was taking place.

He was, however, confirmed dead at the hospital.

Eyo had been preaching on the certainty of death and the need for people to live with the awareness that life can end at any time.

He reportedly began the sermon at about 1:10 p.m. and collapsed roughly 15 minutes later while bringing the message to an end.

His sudden collapse initially caused confusion among those at the funeral, with some reportedly thinking that his fall was part of the message he was delivering.

It later became clear that he was in distress as ministers, choir members and other mourners moved to help him.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been publicly disclosed, and no specific medical cause has been given.

Residents described Eyo as a father figure, peacemaker and cheerful man who was well known in the community.

Some residents said he had supported people in the area and maintained close relationships with members of the community.