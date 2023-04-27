Adeboye Predicted My Emergence As Gov In 2018 – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has disclosed that the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, anointed him back in 2018 and predicted his emergence as governor.

The Governor stated this while speaking in Ifewara, Osun State, on Wednesday during the opening of Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre and Skills Acquisition Centre.

According to the former Senator, when the prophesy did not immediately come to manifestation, he was not discouraged.

He said the provision of the health facility by the foundation aligned with his administration’s free medical and surgical initiative, through which over 20,000 vulnerable residents got treated for different ailments.

Adeleke said, “Pastor Adeboye anointed me in 2018 and said that I would be the next governor of Osun State. I have faith in his declaration. After I was cheated in 2018, I went back to school to prepare. I returned in 2022. The prophecy of Baba Adeboye started manifesting.

“Since I took over as the governor of the state, I have rolled out several initiatives. Part of it is Imole Medical Outreach. A leader must have the fear of God; I have the fear of God; that is why I am paying backlog of salaries that they owe pensioners and workers. A leader must do what is right for the people.”