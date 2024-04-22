Drama As Adeleke’s Wives Print Separate Posters To Welcome Remi Tinubu To Osun

A mild drama is currently brewing in Osun State ahead of the scheduled visit of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to the South West state on Tuesday.

The wife of the President is billed to arrive in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, for the turning of SOD of the Alternative High School For Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road.

Naija News learned that Ambassador Arelu Ngozi Adeleke and Titilola Adeleke, the two wives of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, have both laid claim to the Office of the First Lady of the state.

It was gathered that both women were trying to surpass each other as they printed separate posters to welcome the wife of the governor of the state. Both of the women also signed off on the posters as the First Lady of the state.

The two different posters printed by the two women welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady to the state have gone viral on social media with netizens reacting to the development.

In the poster belonging to Titilola Adeleke, she wrote: “Official turning of the sod ceremony of the Alternative High School For Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road, Osogbo”.

While Ngozi Adeleke wrote in her poster: “Welcome to the state of living spring. Experience the beauty of Osun State’s landscape” and signed off as the First Lady of Osun State.