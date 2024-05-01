Oluremi Tinubu Hails Nigerian Workers On May Day

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated with Nigerian workers on the occasion of the 2024 Workers’ Day.

The wife of the President acknowledged the immense contributions of the nation’s workforce, which is renowned for its dedication, resilience, and innovation.

In a statement she personally signed on Wednesday in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu asked the workers to celebrate work and reflect on how to be a better and more productive workforce.

She also celebrates the spirit of work with pride, praying that it continues to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for the nation.

She wrote: “I acknowledge the immense contributions of our nation’s workforce, which is renowned for its dedication, resilience, and innovation.

“I, therefore, salute the teachers who nurture young minds, the farmers who cultivate our land, the doctors and nurses who safeguard our health, the engineers who build our infrastructure, and countless others who dedicate their skills and energy to building a better Nigeria.

“Today, let us not only celebrate work but also reflect on how we can be a better and more productive workforce.

“On this Workers’ Day, I celebrate the spirit of work with pride. May it continue to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for Nigeria.“