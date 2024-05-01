Shettima Attends 2024 Workers’ Day Celebration In Abuja (Photos)

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, attended the celebration to mark the 2024 International Workers’ Day.

Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu at the event organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The vice president, who was accompanied by some ministers and government officials, was received by the NLC President, Joe Ajero, and the TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Tinubu Speaks On Wage Award, New Minimum Wage In Workers Day Message

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warmest felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers’ Day, a celebration held annually to honour the contributions of the nation’s workforce.

In a statement obtained by Naija News on Wednesday and signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President praised Nigerian workers for their unwavering dedication to the country’s progress and development, acknowledging their tireless efforts and patriotic zeal in keeping the nation’s engine running.

President Tinubu specifically recognized the vital roles played by workers across various sectors, including clerical officers, security personnel, teachers, doctors, and all others who work diligently to keep the country thriving.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of all workers, highlighting initiatives such as the wage award and the forthcoming minimum wage review.