Leah Sharibu’s Parents Celebrate Daughter As She Marks 21st Birthday In Boko Haram’s Captivity

The parents of Nigeria’s forgotten schoolgirl from Yobe State, Leah Sharibu , celebrated her 21st year birthday.

The parents have also requested President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, to assist in facilitating her release as she marks 21 years in Boko Haram captivity.

This statement was made by spokesperson for her parents and President of the LEAH Foundation, Dr. Gloria Samdi Puldu.

The statement wished Leah a “Happy Birthday” and prayed for God’s presence in her life, wherever she is.

The statement read, “It is a very sad day for the parents and the entire family to still be wishing their daughter a happy birthday in captivity; what a shame on the nation that has refused to rescue Leah Sharibu.

“We continue to urge the Nigerian government to please do the needful and ensure that Leah Sharibu is released from her captivity, her crime is that she boldly and courageously refused to deny her faith in Jesus Christ.

“Yet the then administration kept making false promises that Leah will regain her freedom but failed to do so till they left office. We collectively, again, on behalf of the parents of Leah Sharibu, demand her release from the current President Tinubu’s administration.

“We specifically on this day call on the mother of the nation, Her Excellency Sen. Remi Tinubu, to come to the rescue of Leah Sharibu and get her back into the arms of her sorrowing parents who, on a daily basis, endure pain over the captivity of their daughter.

“We continue to call all to keep praying for Leah Sharibu to hold on to Faith and know that God will rescue her out of captivity.

“Leah wherever you are we wish you a Happy Birthday and ask that the manifest presence of the Lord God Almighty whom you honoured as such a young age will continue to abide and be with you.

“Please know that the world is waiting for you to be back into the arms of your parents. Happy birthday Leah.”

Sharibu, a Christian girl, was one of the 110 female students abducted by Boko Haram terrorists on February 19, 2018, from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.