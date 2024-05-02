Increase Minimum Wage, Current Payment Cannot Sustain Workers – NNPP Chieftain Tells Tinubu

A prominent member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider approving a minimum wage of ₦200,000 for workers.

According to him, the current minimum wage is insufficient to meet the needs of the workers.

Naija News reports that Oguntoyinbo stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, May 1.

In the statement, the NNPP chieftain extended his warm wishes to workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day.

He also urged state governors across the country to prioritize worker welfare. Oguntoyinbo firmly believes that no nation can achieve its desired level of development without workers’ dedicated efforts.

Oguntoyinbo stressed that the improved well-being of Nigerian workers is of utmost importance and should remain a top priority for President Tinubu’s administration.

“As a friend of the Labour, I share in your joy and wish you a successful celebration devoid of violence and rancour.

“I also use this occasion to reiterate my call to our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve a minimum wage of N200,000 for our workforce.

“The reality of today has shown us that the current minimum wage cannot sustain the least workers in the country,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has assured civil servants in the state that his administration will be among the first to implement the new minimum wage.

Naija News reports that Uzodinma stated this on Wednesday while delivering his May Day message at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kalu Square in Owerri, the state capital.

Having acknowledged workers’ contribution to the state’s development, the governor assured that the minimum wage would be implemented soon after the tripartite committee and the federal government agree on the issue.

He said: “I thank the workers for the support they have extended to my administration since 2020 when I assumed office, leading to industrial harmony in the State and, more importantly, for supporting my reelection that made me record a resounding victory in all the 27 local government areas in Imo State. I promise not to take this support for granted; hence, my administration will continue to place the welfare and interest of the people above every other consideration.”

The Governor highlighted several welfare initiatives for Imo workers, including the adoption of the new minimum wage, timely salary disbursement, complimentary transportation to and from work, a fully funded health insurance scheme, measures to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal, and a salary adjustment to N40,000 for lower-level employees.

Uzodinma reminisced about his administration’s early adoption of extending the service period for teachers from 60 to 65 years and from 35 to 40 years of service. Additionally, the government initiated the payment of gratuities to retired workers and undertook a comprehensive renovation of the State Secretariat, among other accomplishments.

He emphasized that his government implemented these programs voluntarily, without any prompting from the workers. Because the workers appreciated these initiatives, there was no need for industrial action in the State.

However, the governor said he was not happy that “some workers connive with corrupt and fraudulent persons to undermine the government by way of stealing of government property like land, raising fake invoices and using same to steal government money and in most cases, setting up private businesses that divert their attention away from serving the government fully and sincerely. It was the mess I discovered in the ministry of land, for instance, that compelled me to cede the ministry for now to my own office as a way of restoring the needed sanity and trust.”

The governor added: “The workers and the State Government and the national leadership of the NLC are on the same page as regards what is best for them contrary to earlier insinuations. Be that as it may, I promise that my government will be among the first to implement the new minimum wage after being properly guided by the federal government anytime the tripartite committee and the federal government agree on the issue.”