I’ll Be Among Govs To First Implement New Minimum Wage – Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has assured civil servants in the state that his administration will be among the first to implement the new minimum wage.

Uzodinma stated this on Wednesday while delivering his May Day message at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kalu Square in Owerri, the state capital.

Having acknowledged workers’ contribution to the state’s development, the governor assured that the minimum wage would be implemented soon after the tripartite committee and the federal government agree on the issue.

He said: “I thank the workers for the support they have extended to my administration since 2020 when I assumed office, leading to industrial harmony in the State and, more importantly, for supporting my reelection that made me record a resounding victory in all the 27 local government areas in Imo State. I promise not to take this support for granted; hence, my administration will continue to place the welfare and interest of the people above every other consideration.”

The Governor highlighted several welfare initiatives for Imo workers, including the adoption of the new minimum wage, timely salary disbursement, complimentary transportation to and from work, a fully funded health insurance scheme, measures to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal, and a salary adjustment to N40,000 for lower-level employees.

Uzodinma reminisced about his administration’s early adoption of extending the service period for teachers from 60 to 65 years and from 35 to 40 years of service. Additionally, the government initiated the payment of gratuities to retired workers and undertook a comprehensive renovation of the State Secretariat, among other accomplishments.

He emphasized that his government implemented these programs voluntarily, without any prompting from the workers. Because the workers appreciated these initiatives, there was no need for industrial action in the State.

However, the governor said he was not happy that “some workers connive with corrupt and fraudulent persons to undermine the government by way of stealing of government property like land, raising fake invoices and using same to steal government money and in most cases, setting up private businesses that divert their attention away from serving the government fully and sincerely. It was the mess I discovered in the ministry of land, for instance, that compelled me to cede the ministry for now to my own office as a way of restoring the needed sanity and trust.”

The governor added: “The workers and the State Government and the national leadership of the NLC are on the same page as regards what is best for them contrary to earlier insinuations. Be that as it may, I promise that my government will be among the first to implement the new minimum wage after being properly guided by the federal government anytime the tripartite committee and the federal government agree on the issue.”

In his earlier speech, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State Chapter, Comrade Uche Chigemezu Nwigwe, expressed gratitude to the governor for addressing the concerns of Imo workers.

He stressed the urgent need to immediately implement the approved arrears of promotion for Imo workers.

He called for a consequential salary adjustment for workers from grade levels 08 to 17 in line with the approved ₦30,000 minimum wage.

He also requested that more buses be added to the free bus fleet for Imo workers and urged the State to be among the first to implement the new national minimum wage once it is finalized.