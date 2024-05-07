Tinubu Receives 1st Female Nigerian-British Military Academy Graduate In Aso Rock

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has commended Second Lt. Oluchukwu Owowoh for emerging as the first Nigerian female cadet to graduate from the Royal Military Academy (RMA) in Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

Mrs Tinubu received Owowoh, who was led by the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. John Ochia, at the State House on Monday.

The First Lady described Owowoh’s achievement as outstanding and divine, adding that her story is that of aspiration, resilience and determination.

She said: “Your story is that of aspiration, resilience and determination, really, your case is divine; it is not because you studied very hard but because God selected you for a purpose.

“It is going to be from glory to glory, that is why we are here to celebrate you for what you have done, and I know that you still have more worlds ahead of you.

“I pray that goodness and mercy will continue to follow you. The nation would continually celebrate you because of what you have done.”

The wife of President Tinubu also commended the Nigeria Army for giving a female, the chance to excel.

She added: “I want to thank the Nigerian Army for giving you that opportunity, for realising that this is your time and you did not disappoint them.

“You have opened doors for other women so that they can look at them and given them a trial.

“I pray that God will teach you every step of the way, how to behave and you will bring joy to your generation and generation unborn because you have become a reference.”

Mrs Tinubu further encouraged the nation’s youth to emulate Owowoh’s resilience and cautioned them to desist from being destructive, lousy and problematic.

She, however, recommended Owowoh for a national award and encouraged her superiors to encourage her to become a youth advocate for others to learn positively from her.

Miss Owowoh, a 23-year officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces, graduated from RMA in a colourful sovereign parade on April 12.

She was a member of 70 Regular Course before she proceeded to the RMA for training.

Miss Owowoh passed out as second lieutenant alongside 24 other International Cadets with honours and was recognized for her exceptional performance during her time at the RMA.