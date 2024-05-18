Alleged Fraud: Witness Claims $600,000 ‘Bribe’ Was Paid to Ex-CBN IT Director, Not Emefiele

In a revelation at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Victor Onyejiuwa, the Managing Director of Resource Computer Limited, stated during his testimony that the $600,000 he paid was not to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, but to John Ayoh, the former CBN Director of Information Technology.

Naija News reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi presided over the case, which involved allegations of corruption tied to contract payments at the CBN.

Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, face 26 counts of office abuse and alleged financial mismanagement totalling $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

During the cross-examination led by Emefiele’s lawyer, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, SAN, Onyejiuwa clarified his previous dealings with the CBN.

He recounted that his first payment of $400,000 was made in Lagos, followed by a subsequent $200,000 in Abuja, both paid to Ayoh.

“I have never met Emefiele. My dealings were primarily through John Ayoh,” Onyejiuwa remarked.

He also mentioned that CBN management did not issue a letter demanding a bribe and that after Ayoh’s departure from the CBN, his company continued to receive contracts without any demands for bribes.

The witness further testified that the payments for these contracts were timely, even under Emefiele’s administration, debunking claims of systemic corruption linked to the former bank governor.

Onyejiuwa’s testimony raises questions about the authorization of bribe collection by Ayoh, as he confirmed no direct communication existed between Emefiele and Ayoh regarding the alleged bribes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not received any documents from Onyejiuwa indicating a request for a bribe by the CBN, further complicating the case’s proceedings.

This case continues to unfold.

The court adjourned until July 9 and 10, when further testimonies are expected to clarify the intricate details of the allegations.

The trial is being closely monitored for its implications on governance and corruption within Nigeria’s financial institutions.