If Anybody Tells You I Have Taken Any Loan, Call The Person A Liar – Adeleke

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said that his administration has not taken any loans since he assumed office on November 27, 2022.

Adeleke explained that he had pledged not to take any loan and govern with available resources.

He disclosed this at the second edition of “Ipade Imole”, a forum where he gave stewardship to the people of the state on Tuesday in Ilesa.

According to him, “In all our governance activities so far, let it be known that we have never borrowed a kobo.

“This is in line with our pledge to govern within our available resources as we manage the huge liabilities we inherited from the previous government.

“If anybody tells you this administration has borrowed money, tell the person he is a liar.”

Speaking of of his achievements in various sectors, Adeleke said his administration was repositioning the mining sector and set up a task force to curtail illegal mining in the state.

In health, the governor said that his administration had renovated and upgraded more than 100 Primary Health Care Centres in the state.

Adeleke noted that over 50,000peoples had benefited from Imole medical outreac, and 29,000 pensioners were freely enrolleds in the State Health Insurance Scheme.

On infrastructure development, the governor said that his administration was pursuing massive construction of flyover bridges and road dualisation across the state.

He said his administration was also developing agriculture,women’sn development, youth development, and creative development,among other thingss.

“We are running a pan-Osun government that is committed to the revival and prosperity of our dear state,” he added.