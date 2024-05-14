List Of Dignitaries Present As Adeleke Becomes Asiwaju Of Edeland

Prominent Nigerians, on Monday, converged on Ede, Osun State, to attend the conferment of Asiwaju of Edeland title on Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Among the dignitaries were former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governors Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, respectively.

Former governors who graced the ceremony included Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Segun Mimiko and Rasheed Ladoja of Osun, Ondo and Oyo States, respectively. Also, at the occasion was the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, among others.

Flanked by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, conferred Adeleke with the Asiwaju of Edeland title in recognition of his contributions to the town’s development.

After his installation, Governor Adeleke adorned in traditional Yoruba attire called Aso-Oke and embellished with Yoruba coronation leaves (ewe akoko), mesmerised guests with his musical and dancing performance at the ceremony.

The governor charmed attendees by singing Yoruba praise songs like “Emi ni kan lo ye” (Only I understand why I am praising the Lord) and “Oluwa mi modupe” (My God, I thank you).

In his remarks, Adeleke dedicated the title to his late father, who was, until his death, the Balogun of Ede and his siblings, particularly the immediate past Asiwaju of Ede and former governor of the state, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The governor pledged his commitment to the development of Ede and Osun state as a whole and expressed gratitude to all dignitaries in attendance.

Adeleke also promised to remain a true people’s servant, a good listener and an agent of good governance.

“I vow to be a frontline (Asiwaju) of development and growth for Edeland and Osun State as a whole. I will carry the light of positive transformation from towns to villages and from cities to rural areas across our dear state.

“As I assume this new role, I seek the cooperation, prayers and support of all and sundry for our dedication to take Osun to a greater height,” he said.

The governor also extended appreciation to the Timi of Ede and acknowledged the privilege bestowed upon him.