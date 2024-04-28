Fuel Scarcity: Osun Taskforce Warns Petrol Marketers Against Hoarding

In an effort to combat the escalating fuel crisis in Osun State, the Taskforce on Petroleum Price Monitoring in the state has issued a stern warning to petrol station owners across the state against the hoarding of petroleum products.

Naija News reports that the move aims to prevent the creation of artificial scarcity, which has been contributing to a significant hike in fuel prices.

The warning was articulated in a statement released by the Chairman of the task force and the State Governor’s chief of staff, Kazeem Akinleye, on Sunday in Osogbo.

The caution comes amidst rising pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, which have soared to between ₦700 and ₦750 per litre in some states, coupled with the re-emergence of long queues at filling stations.

“Our surveillance over the past three days in major towns and the state capital has revealed a deliberate hoarding of fuel by certain stations, aimed at creating an artificial scarcity,” Akinleye explained.

He added that the task force has compiled a list of stations found to be directly involved in these malpractices.

The task force has directed those implicated to immediately commence the distribution of their stocked petrol to the public.

Akinleye emphasized the need for marketers to adopt a more humanitarian approach to the pricing of petroleum products, especially considering the prevailing economic hardships faced by citizens.

“Failure to comply with these directives and to consider the prevailing economic conditions will lead to severe sanctions,” the statement warned.

The task force promised to intensify its monitoring activities to prevent further exploitation and ensure that fuel is available and affordable for all residents of the state.