Osun: Adeleke, Assembly Lose As Court Affirms Justice Ojo As Chief Judge

The National Industrial Court, sitting in Ibadan, has reaffirmed Justice Adepele Ojo as the Chief Judge of Osun State.

Naija News reports that Justice Peters’s ruling, delivered on Wednesday under the case file NICN/IB/62/2023, granted all reliefs sought by Justice Ojo against the Osun State Government and the Osun State House of Assembly.

The court’s decision includes a perpetual injunction that restrains both the executive and legislative arms of Osun State from removing her as the state’s top judicial officer.

This judgment comes amid a tumultuous period marked by legal and political friction between Justice Ojo and the state authorities.

The conflict escalated in 2023 when the Osun State Assembly passed a motion to suspend her, leading to the controversial appointment of an acting Chief Judge, Justice Olayinka Afolabi, who subsequently did not assume the role as expected.

Justice Ojo, defending her position, took legal action by approaching the National Industrial Court in Ibadan. She successfully obtained a restraining order, preventing Governor Ademola Adeleke from removing her as the Chief Judge.

The situation has attracted significant attention, with criticisms from various legal bodies and civil society groups.

In response to these criticisms, the Osun State Government spokesperson and Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, clarified that Governor Adeleke had not dismissed Justice Ojo but had merely forwarded the legislative resolution and recommendation for an acting appointment to the Chief Justice of the Federation for further decision.

Alimi praised Governor Adeleke as a proponent of due process and the rule of law, deeply respectful of the legal community and constitutional frameworks.