Adeleke Discusses Alleged Deportation Of Osun Indigenes With Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Osun State , Ademola Adeleke, has engaged in discussions with his counterpart from Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, regarding allegations of deporting Osun indigenes from Lagos to the Ilesa area of Osun State.

Allegedly, several luxury buses were witnessed dropping off hundreds of young individuals at different locations in the Ilesa area of the State over the weekend, following claims of rounding them up from various parts of Lagos State.

The Spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, issued a statement on Monday, stating that his principal had engaged with Governor Sanwo-Olu regarding the matter, calling on the Lagos State governor to address the situation and bring it to a close.

“The report was confirmed by an investigation team set up to confirm the veracity of the story by the Osun State Government.

“The state team reported that eyewitness accounts confirmed the dropping of the youths in several luxurious buses by a team suspected to be from Lagos State.

“The state’s report showed that the youths were systematically dropped at Ilesa-Akure Express junction, Breweries; Ilesa – Ibodi – Iginla to Ife Express junction; Osun Ankara Express junction; Imelu Express junction; and Iperindo Express junction.

“In his interaction with the Lagos State Governor on the incident, Governor Adeleke expressed shock at the development, urging Governor Sanwoolu to look into the matter and put an end to it if the report is true,” the statement said.

Governor Adeleke expressed surprise and concern over the reported deportation of youths from the Lagos State governor, stating that he had discussed the matter with Governor Sanwoolu, who denied authorizing such actions.

“Governor Sanwoolu has promised an immediate investigation to unravel the facts of the situation. The Lagos team will update us as quickly as possible.

“I am subsequently directing our security agencies in Osun to mount surveillance in and around Ilesa to track the deported youths and their destinations,“ Governor Adeleke said.

Governor Adeleke promised to keep residents informed and urged them to stay calm as surveillance proceeded.