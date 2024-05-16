Hajj: Conduct Yourself With Respect, Avoid Money Laundering – Sanwo-Olu To Intending Pilgrims

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned intending pilgrims to avoid money laundering as they embark on their spiritual exercise.

He advised them to shun any form of criminal act during their pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The governor stated this at a one-day seminar and special prayers organised for the Year 2024 Hajj Intending Pilgrims, held in Ikeja, on Thursday.

The seminar, organised by the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and Ministry of Home Affairs, had the theme “Significance of Hajj in the Lifetime of Man”.

Advertisement

The governor, who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), warned that anyone found culpable of money laundering would be severely punished.

He advised them to refrain from carrying prohibited items such as hard drugs, kolanuts, and bitter kola, among others.

Sanwo-Olu charged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and the state.

Advertisement

“Conduct yourselves with respect and avoid behaviour that will tarnish the image of our state and nation, and obey rules and regulations guiding your stay,” he said.

The governor promised to take responsibility for payment of sacrificial lambs, visits to holy sites, and the spiritual clothing of all the pilgrims from the state.

“I urge you to pray for the state and Nigeria. Offer supplications for the success of our President and his administration’s efforts at rebuilding and developing our nation,” he added.

Advertisement