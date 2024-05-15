Lagos State: Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Of Staff Is Dead

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Soyannwo, has reportedly died after a brief illness.

Naija News understands that the DCoS died on Wednesday after he slumped on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Soyannwo, who allegedly suffered from stroke died at the age of 55 years.

He was born on 3rd October 1968. He had his primary education at the Corona School Victoria Island, Lagos from 1974 to 1980 and his secondary education at the prestigious Kings College, Lagos from 1980-1985.

Advertisement

He thereafter proceeded to the Federal School of Arts & Science for his A-Levels which he successfully completed in 1987. He thereafter sought and was granted admission into the University of Lagos from where he graduated in 1992 earning a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Hons.) Degree in Economics. Gboyega Soyannwo also held an MBA (General Management) from the revered Lagos Business School.

Soyannwo started his career at the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1992 as a Youth Corp member. He subsequently worked in the following institutions where he served in various capacities: Financial Services Consultants Limited, STACO Insurance Plc., National Bank Of Nigeria Limited (now WEMA Bank Plc). Zenith Bank Plc. and Oceanic Bank International Plc (now Eco Bank Plc.), where he left in December 2009 as the Group Head – Commercial Banking to join the First Class Group Limited as Director, Finance and Strategy.

Gboyega spent the earlier years of his banking career taking up responsibilities that sharpened his leadership and talent management skills. He had been a creative problem solver who consistently demonstrates excellence in the efficiency, productivity and quality of his work.