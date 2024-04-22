Governor Adeleke Reveals Identity Of Osun State First Lady

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said Mrs Titilola Adeleke is the official First Lady of the South West state.

The governor also disowned a flier purportedly from the Office of one of his wives, Mrs Ngozi Adeleke, welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to the state.

Recall that the state government had announced Mrs Tinubu’s impending visit to the state on Tuesday during which she would turn the sod of the Alternative High School For Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road, Osogbo.

Following the announcement, two different filers from Titilola and Ngozi, both wives of the governor welcoming the wife of the President to the state, went viral on the internet.

On the two filers, both women were referred to as First Lady of Osun State, raising concerns about who would receive Tinubu between the two wives of the governor.

However, in a statement on Monday, the spokesperson for the state governor, Olawale Rasheed, said Titilola Adeleke is the First Lady of the state and would receive Tinubu during the visit.

Rasheed described the flier purportedly from Ngozi as fake, saying that there was no conflict over who among his two wives would host the First Lady

He further said the flier circulating purportedly from the Office of Ngozi Adeleke, was fake, adding that the person behind it had been arrested.

Rasheed also said Ngozi did not authorise the flier, as the material was manufactured and shared by elements who wanted to sow discord and create an atmosphere of confusion.

The statement read, “The attention of Mr Governor has been drawn to fake news in circulation about conflict over who among the Governor’s two wives is to host the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her official visit to the State tomorrow.

“For clarification, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke, the First Lady of Osun State, is officially hosting the First Lady of the Republic tomorrow in line with the directive of Mr Governor. There is no confusion on this official position.

“The state government under Governor Ademola Adeleke is set to receive the First Lady and her team in Osun State.”