‘Waste Of Taxpayers’ Money’ – APM Slams Gov Adeleke Over New Osun Logo

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Osun State has criticized Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s government for redesigning the state’s logo, stating that it is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

In a statement issued yesterday (Wednesday), the party’s chairman, Wale Adebayo, said the entire concept behind the logo project is misguided, compared to climbing a tree from the top.

Naija News understands that Governor Adeleke recently signed a bill adopting the new logo for the state.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the bill was signed in the presence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

It could be recalled that the Osun State House of Assembly repealed the state Anthem, Crest and Flag Law 2012 in July 2023, replacing it with a new law that allowed the executive to create a new logo for the state.

Governor Adeleke emphasized that signing the new logo into law symbolized the rebirth of Osun State, highlighting its alignment with the state’s history, anthem, values, and traditions.

“The new logo is also an educational resource material for our younger generation as it contains symbols of our landmarks, strengths, resources and history.

“The logo is also a tool to market the state at home and abroad. It is my honour and privilege to introduce the new logo as the symbol of our state.

“This announcement will herald a new life of prosperity, abundance and sustainability for our people and admirers,” Adeleke said.

Reacting to the new ‘development’, APM’s Adebayo describe it as unimpressive.

He said: “We at the APM align with the critical mass of the state to say we are not impressed with the new logo project. It’s simply a waste of taxpayers’ money

“The people need leadership that can transform their lives and concerns, provide employment opportunities for them and not logo. What has the administration given to the masses since it was sworn in? Absolutely nothing.

“People need the state’s leadership to solve their problems. The quality of leadership, the contentment of your citizens, and the level of security in your state should matter.”

He opined that quality leadership mattered as it took precedence over cosmetic changes such as the new logo.

“The party emphasises the need for tangible actions and policies that can positively impact people’s lives rather than superficial initiatives that do not address the core issues they face.

“When people are struggling with everyday issues like poverty, unemployment, and poor infrastructure, they may find little value in a flashy new logo or branding exercise.

“This kind of disconnect between government priorities and the needs of ordinary people in this clime is a major source of frustration and discontent for the citizenry,” the statement added.