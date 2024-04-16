Tight Security As Court Decides On Bail Of Adeleke’s Ally

The Federal High Court Osogbo is under tight security as Olalekan Oyeyemi, an ally of Governor Ademola Adeleke, faces trial on charges of homicide and terrorism.

Naija News reports the Inspector General of Police brought forward a ten-count charge against Oyeyemi, accusing him of the murder of All Progressives Congress (APC) members and engaging in terrorism, as presented in court.

Despite pleading not guilty, Oyeyemi, popularly known as ‘Emir’, was remanded in the Ife Correctional Facility following the court hearing.

Edmund Biriomoni, acting as legal counsel for Oyeyemi and appointed by Adeleke, submitted a formal bail application on seven grounds, which was met with opposition from the prosecution counsel, Francis Osie, who referenced Section 162 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice 2015.

Presiding over the case, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola adjourned the bail ruling for today’s session.

Recall that at the previous court session, held on March 19, 2024, three journalists were detained in court by hoodlums displeased with the media coverage of the proceedings.

The Nation reported a strong security presence on Tuesday morning. Armed policemen stationed at key points around the court were supported by three patrol vans.

Security operatives were inside the premises and around the court, with the suspect also present in court.