‘It Is Either Your’re Wicked Or The State Is Broke’ – APC Knocks Adeleke Over Unpaid Salaries

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has berated the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over unpaid March salaries to civil servants and retirees despite increased revenue allocation from the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that this comes after the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun, disclosed that the APC is hurt by Governor Adeleke’s performance within one-half years in office.

However, the Osun APC chairman, Kola Olabisi, in a statement issued on Tuesday, knocked the governor for merry-making in Lagos State instead of focusing on delivering governance to the people of Osun State.

Olabisi questioned why workers and pensioners are yet to receive their adequate salaries, stressing that such action amounts to Adeleke’s wickedness or means the state is broke.

The statement read, “It is unfortunate that the handlers of the governor have decided not to guide him right. The Governor Adeleke dancing and twerking session at the Sheraton Hotel is an executive show of shame which has diminished the rating of Osun State in the court of the public worldwide.

“I keep wondering why Governor Adeleke who could not justify the receipt of the over N200 billion (net) in Federal allocation within the 15 months of his administration, coupled with N14 billion cash in bank he inherited from the former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, is always comfortable attending night clubs, disco parties and social events in Lagos and Abuja.

“Could there be a justifiable reason under the sun for a governor who could not properly account for N39.5 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2023; series of the Federal Government palliative supports meant for the poor amounting to over N13 billion and other revenues from some donor agencies, to take to dancing and frolicking in the public?

“Why have the state workers and pensioners not received their inadequate palliative wage for the month of March? It is either the governor is wicked or the state is broke. Even if the payment is effected today, 9th day of April, it can’t atone for the suffering the governor has made the innocent workers and senior citizens to go through”