Adeleke Reveals How Remi Tinubu Helped Him Escape Blackmail

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, revealed that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, once rescued him from media blackmail during his time in the Senate.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the First Lady during a reception held in her honour, which was attended by other State Governors’ wives at Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

The reception was held ahead of the Sod Turning of The Alternative High School for Girls.

Adeleke recounted how the First Lady, who was then a Senator in the 8th Senate, came to his aid after the media caught him sleeping during a plenary session. He referred to her as his saving grace.

According to Adeleke, “I want to welcome you to Osun State. You are a detribalised First Lady. I remember that she was my senior colleague at the 8th assembly; there was a time when the media caught me sleeping in the Senate, so they wanted to blackmail me. I told them how tedious our job is in making bills and having several sleepless nights over Nigeria.

“We don’t sleep till 4 a.m. most times. They (the media) were not listening to me, I almost fell for their blackmail. So I ran to Mama (First Lady) when she was going to Lagos, I told her that I wanted to ask her something. I said I was sleeping, and the media came to me that they saw me sleeping, and it seemed they wanted to collect something from me.

“She told me, ‘Ma da won lohun’ (don’t answer them), let them go and write whatever thing they want to write, tell them that you are a human being because they have done that to her before. I made use of what she told me. That helped me out of paying a lot of money. So anytime we have issues, we always go to her because of her wealth of experience.”