Adeleke Orders Crafting Competition As Opposition Knocks Osun’s New Logo (How To Submit Entry)

Following the criticism of the new Osun State logo, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the holding of a logo-creating competition between April 19th and 26th.

The Osun State House of Assembly repealed the state Anthem, Crest, and Flag Law 2012 in July 2023 and replaced it with a new law that enabled the executive to create a new state logo.

Adeleke signed a bill adopting a new logo for the state on Wednesday, but the design released through social media was greeted with criticism.

The Allied Peoples Movement, APM had earlier described the new logo as a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Similarly, in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday, the state chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Tosin Odeyemi, said the new logo fell short of the standard.

He wondered if the governor saw the new design before assenting to its bill and urged its withdrawal to save Osun State from unnecessary bashing.

The release partly read, “The new logo is an embarrassment to us in Osun. Who did they give the contract to? Didn’t Governor Adeleke see it before assenting to the bill? With an array of technologically inclined youth, we have in Osun that can come up with good designs, how could a state government unveil such a poorly designed logo? Osun has become a laughing stock on different social media since the unveiling of the design.

“What happened to the original logo being used since the creation of Osun state? We all spoke against it when the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola designed a new logo for the state and abandoned the one in use before he came into office as governor. The one we have now is however worse compared to the one given the state by Aregbesola.

“For those that have ears in this government, a drastic step needs to be taken. The logo should be withdrawn from the public to save Osun from this unnecessary bashing.”

However, in a release by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, Adeleke consented to public opinion on the need to change the logo.

He said the logo crafting competition would be held between April 19th and 26th, and the three best designers would be invited and compensated.

The statement read, “As a listening leader, I have asked that we open the change of logo to more public input through this one-week competition.

“Those submitting a design are to take into account the prototype logo in terms of its contents and style. The submission can be made in person both soft and printed copy to the Office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment.

“Entries can also be submitted online via [email protected] or [email protected], with bio-data and contact details of the designer. The subject should be with the subject “OSUN STATE LOGO. The best design will be announced on April 28 and will be unveiled on April 30th during the new edition of Ipade Imole. The best three designers will be invited and compensated.”