‘Mohbad’s Wife Secretly Undergoes Two DNA Tests, Result Might Shock Everyone’

Wunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has allegedly undergone two DNA Tests for their baby, Liam.

Naija News reports that there has been controversy over the paternity of Liam, the only child of the late Mohbad, before his sudden demise.

Joseph Aloba, the late singer’s father, has also been at loggerheads with his son’s wife, Wunmi, over the demand for a DNA test to determine whether Liam is indeed his grandson.

Joseph’s stance has generated reactions on social media, with many Nigerians supporting him and others against him.

However, Nigerian celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus has alleged that amidst the social media brouhaha on the request for DNA, a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress and Wunmi secretly had two DNA tests, with neither result released to the public nor to those around her.

She said, “According to inside sources, all the while that Mohbads father was crying for DNA test to be done, Wunmi aided by a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress secretly did a DNA test and the result of that first test prompted them to do a second secret DNA test recently and the result of that test is with the actress and insiders allege that the result might shock everyone.

“Sources wonder why the result of the two DNA tests have not been made public by the actress and allowing everyone to continue dragging Wunmi to do the test to save face.

“This is hoping that the DNA tests result will be made public to end all the drama that has shifted the focus of who or what killed Mohbad to if little Liam is his child or not.”