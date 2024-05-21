One Year After, Tinubu Has Failed To Reignite Lagos Success Story – APC Chieftain

A former National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Lukman, has asserted that contrary to Nigerians’ expectations, President Bola Tinubu has failed to replicate his Lagos State success story at the national level.

Naija News reports that Lukman made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday titled, ‘Illusive Politics: What is to be Done’.

Lukeman said Tinubu’s administration had been characterized by policy missteps and reversals, which have created more doubts among Nigerians.

The APC chieftain noted that President Tinubu and all party leaders must be informed of the current administration’s mistakes.

Lukeman lamented that after 25 years of democratic rule, Nigeria had yet to produce leaders predisposed to accommodating citizens’ interests.

He said: “Painfully, against every expectation that President Asiwaju Tinubu will reignite the Lagos success story at national level, his government is more and more creating doubts in the minds of Nigerians about the prospect of resolving the country’s challenges with incidences of policy missteps and reversals.

“As a result, crisis of insecurity has remained. Problems of inflation, unemployment and poverty are on the increase.

“If the hallmark of the tenure of former President Buhari is the trauma of dashed hopes for citizens, we must, as Nigerian citizens and as committed progressive politicians, wake up and remedy the ugly and despicable experience of illusive politics.

“After one year in office, the unmistaken message must be conveyed to President Asiwaju Tinubu and by extension all APC leaders that the democratic future of Nigeria is not negotiable.”