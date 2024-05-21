Nigerian Woman Commits Suicide Over Failed Marriage

A woman identified as Margaret Oyibo Atayi has committed suicide due to depression from her marriage.

Naija News learnt that Margaret, who hails from Idoma Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA of Benue State, was last seen around City College of Education, Abacha Road, Mararaba, near Abuja, at about 3 a.m. on Friday, May 17.

According to Daily Post, the father of the deceased confirmed his daughter’s demise on Tuesday, stating that Magaret’s corpse was found on Monday and all evidence confirmed that she committed suicide.

He said, “Margaret was a mother of two children. She has been in depression for some time now due to mistreatment by her husband. She went out on that fateful Friday morning by 3am without the knowledge of anybody. Her body was discovered in the late hours of Monday, and every available evidence confirmed that she committed suicide.”

While announcing her death through a Facebook post, Magret’s sister, Stella Ameh, appreciated all those who contributed resources in searching for the deceased.

She wrote, “Sunset at dawn [sic]. I want to use this medium to thank everyone for their enormous help, time, and resources put together in finding our sister Margret. Yes, she was found but has gone to find rest with her maker. God bless you all.

“Yes, she went into depression, left her parents’ house for an unknown destination the day she went missing, and she was found dead after taking her own life. And her ordeal was caused by the Orokam man that she got married to, whose first wife died in the same fate.”

Margaret was happily married to her husband, who hails from Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, after the death of his first wife, and they were staying abroad with their two kids before her husband later relocated her back to Nigeria and abandoned her with her two kids.