BREAKING: FG Proposes New Minimum Wage

The Federal Government has reportedly proposed N54,000 as a new minimum wage.

Naija News reports that this follows a walkout by the Organised Labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress during the last meeting with the Tripartite Committee over the proposed N48,000 as minimum wage.

However, a source from the ongoing meeting with the FG in Abuja told Punch that the government has agreed to increase the minimum wage to N54,000.

The source said, “The Federal Government has now proposed the sum of N54,000.”

However, it is uncertain whether Labour would accept this offer, as the new proposal is far from the N615,000 proposed by the organized Labour.

Recall that the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, insisted on N615,000 minimum wage, arguing that the amount was arrived at after an analysis of the current economic situation and the needs of an average Nigerian family of six.

He blamed the government and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) for the breakdown in negotiations, saying, “Despite earnest efforts to reach an equitable agreement, the less than reasonable action of the Government and the Organised Private Sector has led to a breakdown in negotiations.”

Ajaero further justified their decision to abandon the negotiation, saying, “The government’s proposal of a paltry N48,000 as the minimum wage does not only insult the sensibilities of Nigerian workers but also falls significantly short of meeting our needs and aspirations.

“Though it is worth noting that even the least paid workers in the private sector receive N78,000 as clearly stated by the OPS, highlighting the stark disparity between the proposed minimum wage and prevailing standards further demonstrating the unwillingness of employers and Government to faithfully negotiate a fair national minimum wage for workers in Nigeria

“Furthermore, the government’s failure to provide any substantiated data to support their offer exacerbates the situation. This lack of transparency and good faith undermines the credibility of the negotiation process and erodes trust between the parties involved..’’

