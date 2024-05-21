Junior Pope: ‘You Should Be Ashamed Of Your Broke Self’ – Sarah Martins Blasts Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has slammed her colleague, Yul Edochie, after accusing a deceased former friend of stabbing him in the back.

Naija News reported that Yul, in a post on his Instagram page, opened up about his cold war with a popular actor who was recently laid to rest.

He disclosed that many people have been questioning his absence from the burial of the actor and his silence on the death.

According to the thespian, he took the late actor as a good friend and brother, but he repeatedly stabbed him in the back.

Yul Edochie added that he will release full details of the issue to help others learn from it.

However, many netizens have claimed that Yul referred to the late actor, John Paul Odowondo, better known as Junior Pope.

Reacting, Sarah, in a post via her Instagram page, claimed that Yul wants to use Junior Pope to trend and make money on Facebook.

She further questioned the movie star on who would defend the late Junior Pope, adding that his second wife, Judy Austin, is responsible for the social media post.

She wrote, “Yul Edochie!!! So like this na you wan use the late Junior Pope trend and make money on Facebook huh??? You should be ashamed of your broke self! Hungry Odiegwu!!!.

“I’m 100% sure say an Judy dey push you to dey type that nonsese you typed. So who wan come defend am now wey he don kpai??? Make una try dey get consciense. Very anyhow person.”

