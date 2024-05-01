Lagos-Calabar Highway: ‘You Demolished Houses, Refused To Pay Compensation’ – Tinubu’s Aide Hits Peter Obi

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over his comment on the demolition of businesses and residences in the designated right of way to commence the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Naija News reported that Peter Obi, in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday titled, ‘Lagos-Calabar Highway: FG adamant on a Misplaced Priority’, described the demolition as insensitive, stressing that lifetime investment and jobs are being destroyed for the sake of the project.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the FG is embarking on a job-losing project at a time when unemployment is ravaging the country.

While acknowledging the road’s economic value, Peter Obi noted that insecurity and poverty are rampant and placing the Lagos-Calabar Highway project over other urgent necessities will be a misplaced priority.

Reacting, Onanuga, in a post via X, described Peter Obi as an incurable hypocrite, stressing that he demolished houses to build roads during his tenure as Anambra State Governor.

According to Onanuga, Peter Obi demolished houses and refused to pay compensation to residents. However, he is attacking President Bola Tinubu’s government for demolishing structures standing in the path of the Lagos-Calabar highway project.

He wrote, “Peter Obi is an incurable hypocrite. As governor of Anambra, he demolished houses to build roads and refused to pay compensation. Today Obi is attacking the Tinubu government for demolishing structures standing on the path of Lagos-Calabar superhighway.”