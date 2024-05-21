2027: Atiku, Peter Obi United By Mutual Desperation – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, of desperation.

The ruling party stated this in a statement on Tuesday signed by its National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, following Obi’s recent visit to Atiku.

APC stated that the duo are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and their ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The ruling party stated that it is unfazed over the issue of a possible alliance between the former Governor of Anambra State and the ex-vice president.

According to the ruling party, it won’t be surprised or shocked if Obi returns to PDP or Atiku decamps to the LP as the duo are known as political wanderers.

The party urged Nigerians not to trust the duo who are unable to build or fix their party to tackle serious and complex national, political and economic challenges of the country.

The statement read in parts, “Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation.

“Their restless drift in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only belie the self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations.

“Men without the staying power to build or fix their own parties, who flee at the slightest flicker of internal crisis cannot possibly be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious and complex national political and economic challenges that confront our nation.

“What is unclear, however, is whether Obi would make a comeback to Atiku’s PDP or whether Atiku would dump his PDP and seek rehabilitation in Obi’s Labour Party or whether both men would abandon PDP and Labour, altogether, and sojourn into the political wilderness of Professor Pat Utomi’s mega party.

“News of Peter Obi’s return to the PDP would be hardly surprising. His reputation as a political wayfarer is only dwarfed by Atiku’s track record as a veteran political wanderer.

“News of Atiku joining the Labour party will shock no one as he will be living up to his well established reputation as the country’s most itinerant politician. For now, Utomi’s mega party remains a figment with no offering of tangible accommodation for both men.

“President Bola Tinubu embodies character, vision, tenacity and doggedness required to deliver a resurgent Nigeria of stable growth and development. The administration’s bold economic policy reforms and massive infrastructural uptake have already shattered historic barriers to growth, and paved the way for steady progress and development.

“We urge Nigerians to stand fast in their invaluable support of our great Party and President Bola Tinubu’s determined commitment to deliver a stronger, secure and more prosperous country for us all.”