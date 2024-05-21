You Are Suffering From Your Failed Support Of Peter Obi – Northern Group Blasts Babachir Lawal Over Comment On Tinubu’s Administration

Some prominent Nigerians from the North have distanced themselves from a recent statement made by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal condemning President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Lawal had claimed that President Bola Tinubu plunged the country into economic malady.

He maintained that the president’s policies collapsed the economy.

Reacting to Lawal’s submission, some northerners under the aegis of the Northern Congress for Change (NCC) stated that his allegations were unfounded, adding that his stance does not represent the interest of the north.

The convener of the group, Dr. Ben Amodu stated this at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He insisted that Lawal was only suffering from his failed support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi.

The group said, “We put it forward to everyone that David Babachir Lawal’s statements are not only misguided but also hypocritical. Still reeling from the grass-cutting scandal and his failed support for Peter Obi, he lacks the moral authority and temerity to criticize President Tinubu’s administration.

“Lawal’s involvement in the grass-cutting scandal and subsequent removal from office due to allegations of financial impropriety significantly tarnished his reputation. Lawal will always be Inconsequential and irrelevant in a discussion of prosperous government.

“Babachir David Lawal’s criticisms exemplify this phenomenon, in which vested interests and reactionary elements seek to impede the march of progress.

“Nevertheless, we must not permit the dissonant voices of the past to stifle the remarkable advancements of the present. As we gaze into the future, many promising prospects await Nigeria.

“The Northern Congress for Change implores Nigerians to disregard David Babachir Lawal’s unfounded and spurious assertions and concentrate on the tangible progress and significant strides being made under President Tinubu’s visionary leadership.”