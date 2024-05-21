‘He Stabbed Me In The Back’ – Yul Edochie Opens Up On Cold War With Popular Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has opened up about his cold war with a popular actor, who was recently laid to rest.

Naija News reports that Yul, in a post shared on his Instagram page, disclosed that many people have been questioning his absence from the burial of the actor and his silence on the death.

According to the thespian, he took the late actor as a good friend and brother, but he repeatedly stabbed him in the back.

Yul Edochie added that he will release full details of the issue to help others learn from it.

He wrote, “I didn’t want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there. Why I haven’t said anything about it since. I took him like a brother and good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. But he stabbed me in the back repeatedly. That’s life. I will drop full details soon so others can learn from it. Be careful what you wish people, it could come to you.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has slammed online critics accusing her of wrecking actor Yul Edochie’s marriage to his first wife, May.

Naija News recalls that 16 years of marriage between Yul and May hit the rock after reports of his infidelity and marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, became public knowledge.

May has reportedly filed for a divorce, and Yul has been denied access to their marital home in Lagos.

In a post via her Instagram page, Rita expressed displeasure over the speculation that she masterminded the marriage crash between Yul and May.

The movie star stated that amidst the social media attack on her, Yul remains his son, just like May believes that the actor is still the father of her children and nothing can change it.

