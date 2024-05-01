‘The President Is Coming After Me For Cutting Off A Toxic Manipulator’ – FFK’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu

Former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of the ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken to her social media page to rant.

Naija News reports that Precious, in the post shared on her Instagram story on Tuesday night, described FFK as a narcissist and toxic manipulator.

Precious claimed she was reported to the President for cutting off her estranged husband, who wants her to fuel the narrative that they are back together as husband and wife.

According to the ex-beauty queen, their current fallout is different, and Fani-Kayode can only manipulate their children for five years until they grow up and become his karma.

Precious stated that she is not fighting anymore and expressed optimism that her kids would come looking for her at the right time.

She wrote, “This Narc is so pained. I am told I was reported to the President who you claim is coming after me this time for cutting off a toxic manipulator who thinks the world revolves around Aso drive. National issues don finish?

“Just because I refused your fueling the narrative that we are an item. Anyways, this time is different. You can only manipulate the boys for 5 years max. After that, they will be your karma.

“I’m not even fighting anymore. We moveee! The will come looking for me at the right time. Till then, let me be enjoying my vacation that is traumatizing you.”