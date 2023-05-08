What Bola Tinubu Must Do To Nigeria – Pastor Adeboye

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to fix Nigeria.

Adeboye, in a sermon on Sunday, asked the former Lagos State governor to fulfill Nigerians’ dream of a brand new nation, which they would be proud of.

The General Overseer, who spoke on Sunday on the topic, “It is set time,” during the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, said that the incoming administration, in addition to fulfilling the promises made during its campaign, should also fix all the problems hindering the peace and progress of the country.

Adeboye, represented by the Pastor in Charge of Region One, who also doubles as Special Assistant to the General Overseer (Administration), Pastor Dele Balogun, said that when anyone holds on tenaciously to God to change their situation, God has no option than to answer and fix the problem, as long as the individual meets His condition of new life in Jesus Christ.

According to him, there could not be a better time for Nigerians to experience their own set time of the country than now, after many years of suffering and enslavement.

“Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.

“Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands,” he said.