How Peter Obi Reacted After RCCG Pastor Erroneously Introduced Him As The President In London [Video]

A Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) pastor, Pastor Agu Irukwu has on Sunday erroneously referred to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the president of the country.

Irukwu, who is the senior pastor of the Jesus House for All Nations Parish in Brent Cross, London, made the error during the church service.

Introducing Obi, Irukwu said: “And we have the president, ah, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

“We always appreciate Mr Peter Obi. God, we appreciate him, we appreciate him.”

The error from the clergyman might have made the congregants quite excited as they got up from their seats and gave a standing ovation.

The former Anambra governor, who remained seated, joined the pastor and hundreds of worshippers in laughter over the error.

Naija News reports that Obi is in court to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election won by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.