NAFDAC Disowns Viral List Of Fake Products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has distanced itself from a viral list circulating on social media that claims to identify fake, adulterated and substandard products in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the agency clarified that the list did not originate from it and should not be treated as an official warning, product recall or public safety announcement.

NAFDAC made the clarification in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Thursday through its resident media consultant, Olusayo Akintola.

The agency explained that it follows established regulatory procedures before declaring any product fake, unsafe or below the required quality standards.

These procedures include investigations, sample collection and scientific laboratory tests to establish the condition of the products.

According to NAFDAC, official announcements concerning unsafe or substandard products usually contain specific details that allow members of the public and other stakeholders to verify the information.

The agency said that whenever a particular product or batch is found to be falsified, adulterated, substandard or unsafe, it provides relevant information and announces the necessary regulatory measures through its recognised communication channels.

It added that the public should not accept unverified claims on social media as official findings, particularly when they concern the safety and authenticity of products sold in the country.

NAFDAC therefore urged Nigerians to disregard the circulating list and avoid sharing it further, warning that spreading unconfirmed information could create unnecessary fear and confusion among consumers.

The agency explained that the appearance of a product’s name or photograph on a social media post does not establish that the product is fake or dangerous.

It maintained that such claims must be investigated and supported by scientific evidence before any official conclusion can be reached.