Flamingos Of Nigeria Face Venezuela In U-17 World Cup Quarter-Final Today

The Flamingos of Nigeria will face Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup later today, November 1, with both sides targeting a place in the semi-finals.

The encounter will kick off at 6pm local time (7pm Nigerian time) at Pitch 4 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé, Rabat, Morocco.

Coach Hakeem Busari’s Flamingos will aim to extend their impressive run after recovering from a 2-1 defeat to Poland in their opening Group B fixture.

Nigeria responded with wins over Puerto Rico and defending champions North Korea, beating the debutants 2-0 before securing a 3-1 win against the Koreans to advance from the group stage.

They followed up those results with a win over Mexico in the Round of 16 to reach the last eight and move a step closer to improving on their previous performance at the tournament.

Venezuela, meanwhile, are making their return to the competition after a 10-year absence. The South Americans lost their opening match 2-0 to France but recovered with a win over Zambia before eliminating Germany 1-0 in the Round of 16.

The Venezuelans will be seeking to maintain their impressive record at the tournament, having reached the semi-finals in their last two appearances. Another victory would secure a third consecutive last-four appearance.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Busari acknowledged Venezuela’s quality but insisted that his players would approach the game with the same determination they had shown in previous matches.

“Like I do say, it is one game after the other. For Venezuela, they are a very good side too to come into this tournament. So, we will approach it the same way we approach other teams. Because all of us in the quarterfinal are good to have been in that stage,” he said.

The Nigerian coach urged his players to maintain their focus, compete for every ball and remain committed throughout the match.

“We have to really fight for all balls, both first and second balls. We have to take the game to them and pray for luck so that we can scale through that moment,” Busari added.

He also warned against putting unnecessary pressure on the young players, encouraging them to remain calm, keep possession and take their scoring opportunities.

However, Busari acknowledged the physical threat posed by the South Americans, particularly in individual contests.

“There is something you must know about the character of a South American team. They are thorough and tough in terms of making duels,” he said.