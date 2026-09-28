Flamingos Crowned WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup Champions

The Flamingos of Nigeria have won the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup after defeating Togo 4-0 in the final to complete a perfect campaign.

Captain Chidera Harmony starred for Nigeria, scoring twice from the penalty spot to give the Flamingos a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Harmony opened the scoring in the 15th minute before converting another penalty 20 minutes later to put Nigeria firmly in control at the break.

The Flamingos continued to dominate after the restart, with Oluebube Umejiaku extending their lead in the 67th minute. Oluwakemi Adegbuyi completed the scoring in the 90th minute to seal the title.

The victory completed a flawless campaign for Nigeria, who won all five of their matches in the competition.

The Flamingos opened their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Niger Republic before beating Ghana 4-2. They then defeated Burkina Faso 2-0, with Mary Dunstan and Adegbuyi scoring late goals.

Nigeria followed that with a 2-0 win over hosts Côte d’Ivoire, with Adegbuyi and Pattra Oparanmegwa finding the net.

The 4-0 win over Togo completed Nigeria’s five-match winning run and secured the WAFU-B title without defeat.

The triumph also provides coach Hakeem Busari and his players with a boost as they continue preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.