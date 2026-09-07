Adegbuyi Named WAFU-B Player Of Tournament As Edo Queens Qualify For Champions League

Sixteen-year-old Oluwakemi Adegbuyi has been named Player of the Tournament after helping Edo Queens win the 2026 WAFU-B Women’s title and qualify for the 2026/27 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Nigerian champions defeated Ghanaian side Ampem Darkoa 4-1 on penalties after the final ended 2-2 in regulation time in Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Edo Queens looked set to suffer defeat after conceding an early penalty, but they refused to give up and found a late equaliser in the 90+3rd minute to force the game into a shootout.

They held their nerve from the spot, converting four penalties while Ampem Darkoa managed just one to claim the WAFU-B crown and secure their place in the Champions League.

Adegbuyi was one of the standout performers throughout the competition.

The Nigeria U-17 international scored twice in Edo Queens’ 3-1 win over ASEC Mimosas, finding the net on her debut before scoring again in her second appearance.

Her impressive displays earned her the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player.

The teenager also enjoyed a remarkable 2025/26 season with FC Robo Queens, scoring 11 goals during the NWFL Premiership regular season and Super Six playoffs. Her form earned her the NWFL Premiership Player of the Season award.

Adegbuyi has now added the WAFU-B Player of the Tournament prize to her growing collection of individual honours and will be among the players to watch at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco from October 17 to November 7.

Meanwhile, Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa described Edo Queens’ qualification for the CAF Women’s Champions League as a remarkable achievement for the state and Nigerian women’s football.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, in Benin, Idahosa praised the players and technical crew for their resilience, discipline and determination.

“The feat is a remarkable achievement that has further placed Edo State at the forefront of women’s football in Nigeria and West Africa,” he said.

Idahosa also commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his administration’s investment in sports development and praised Edo State Sports Commission chairman Amadin Enabulele for his leadership and support.

“I congratulate the players, coaches, technical crew, officials and the entire Edo Queens family on this well-deserved qualification,” Idahosa said.

“You have made Edo State and Nigeria proud. Your victory is a testament to what can be achieved when talent is matched with discipline, commitment and the right investment.

“We are proud of you and look forward to seeing you make an even greater mark on the continental stage.”