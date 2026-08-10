Maikaba Admits Tactical Errors Led To Flying Eagles’ Defeat In WAFU B Final

Flying Eagles of Nigeria head coach Abdul Maikaba has admitted that tactical mistakes contributed to his side’s heavy 4-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship on Sunday, August 9.

“We lost the game in the first 10 minutes, conceding three goals,” Maikaba said on Brila FM. “We made a lot of tactical mistakes which cost us the early goals, which forced us to come out and made them hit us on the counter.”

The defeat was the Flying Eagles’ second loss to Burkina Faso in the tournament after they were beaten 2-0 in their final group game.

Maikaba, however, praised Burkina Faso for their performance and consistency throughout the competition. “Burkina Faso deserved to win because they have been consistent; they beat everybody, so I salute them. They are a very good side,” the coach said.

Nigeria’s defeat also means the Flying Eagles have missed the sole WAFU B ticket for next year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The U-20 AFCON will also determine Africa’s representatives at the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The top four teams at the continental tournament will qualify for the global competition.

Ghana will host the U-20 AFCON for the second time after staging the tournament in 1999, when the hosts defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the final.

The Flying Eagles remain the most successful team in U-20 AFCON history, having won seven titles in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015.

Nigeria finished third at the 2025 edition after defeating hosts Egypt on penalties in the third-place play-off. The team have also finished runners-up twice at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, in 1989 and 2005.