Bonfrere Laments Nigeria’s Football Decline After U-20 AFCON, Women’s World Cup Setbacks

Former Super Eagles coach Johannes Bonfrere has expressed disappointment over what he described as the “fast-falling” state of Nigerian football following the Flying Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Naija News reports that Nigeria suffered a 4-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, on Sunday, a result that denied the Flying Eagles a place at next year’s U-20 AFCON and consequently the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Bonfrere, who led Nigeria’s U-23 side to Olympic football gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games and guided the Super Eagles to a silver medal at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, said the latest setback was painful given the country’s wealth of football talent.

“It’s sad, shameful that Nigeria is going down in football despite the huge talents it has,” Bonfrere told Completesports.

“Burkina Faso defeating Nigeria 4-1, that’s too painful. Super Eagles not in 2026 World Cup. Flying Eagles not going to CAF U-20 AFCON, and possibly 2027 FIFA World Cup.

“Super Falcons not going to Women’s World Cup in Brazil. That’s too bad. The Federation (NFF) not responding to my desire through the media to have me so I can teach the coaches in the various national teams.

“I feel bad that all these [failures] are happening to Nigeria, losing to Burkina Faso, first 0-2 and now 1-4. Super Falcons, who are Africa’s most respected women’s team, now looking like beginners.”

Burkina Faso had already beaten the Flying Eagles 2-0 in their opening Group B game of the WAFU B Championship before completing a double over Nigeria in the final.

The West Africans’ victory secured the regional title and the sole U-20 AFCON qualification ticket available from the WAFU B zone, leaving Nigeria out of the 2027 continental tournament.

The development comes after another setback for the Super Falcons at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals were ended by Cameroon, who secured a 1-0 quarter-final victory over the defending champions.

The defeat means the Super Falcons must now beat South Africa in a crucial play-off on Thursday, 13 August, in Casablanca to keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil alive.

Nigeria’s meeting with Banyana Banyana will determine whether the Super Falcons progress to the intercontinental play-offs for another opportunity to secure a place at the global tournament.

Cameroon’s victory was their sixth over Nigeria in 26 meetings, while the Super Falcons have recorded 12 wins and the other eight encounters have ended in draws.