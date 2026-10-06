Golden Eaglets Of Nigeria Name 25-Man Squad For WAFU B U-17 Championship

Golden Eaglets head coach Eboboritse Uwejamomere has named a 25-man squad for the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Burkina Faso.

The five-time world champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Niger Republic and hosts Burkina Faso, with the tournament serving as a qualifying competition for next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic are in Group A.

Nigeria’s squad comprises three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and seven forwards. The Eaglets are scheduled to leave Nigeria today, October 6, and will have eight days to complete their tactical and technical preparations before their opening match on October 14.

Uwejamomere selected Mutiu Adenle, Abdulfatai Seriki and Richard Oguama as the goalkeepers. The defenders are Chinedu Nchoje, Goodness Ukwubile, Victor Ogbonna, Daniel Dickson, Chinonso Umenozie, Jamiu Issa and Daniel Agunzi.

The midfielders are Israel Irabor, Adewolu Lukman, Izuchukwu Ogboji, Sochima Emeka, Michael Ekundayo, Al-Ameen Adegboya, Saeed Hussaini and Abubakar Abdulrasaq.

Godswill Usoro, Daniel Lawrence, Chiedozie Igboenyobe, Faruq Azeez, David Fagbamila, Mubarak Fasiu and Abiodun John complete the squad.

Below is the full squad from Golden Eaglets head coach Eboboritse Uwejamomere

Goalkeepers: Mutiu Adenle, Abdulfatai Seriki, Richard Oguama.

Defenders: Chinedu Nchoje, Goodness Ukwubile, Victor Ogbonna, Daniel Dickson, Chinonso Umenozie, Jamiu Issa, Daniel Agunzi.

Midfielders: Israel Irabor, Adewolu Lukman, Izuchukwu Ogboji, Sochima Emeka, Michael Ekundayo, Al-Ameen Adegboya, Saeed Hussaini, Abubakar Abdulrasaq.

Forwards: Godswill Usoro, Daniel Lawrence, Chiedozie Igboenyobe, Faruq Azeez, David Fagbamila, Mubarak Fasiu, Abiodun John.