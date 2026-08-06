Flying Eagles Set Up Burkina Faso Final After Penalty Win Over Ivory Coast

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will face Burkina Faso in the final of the 2026 WAFU B U20 Championship on Sunday after beating hosts Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw.

More than the regional title will be at stake in the final, with the winners also claiming the tournament’s only qualification place for the 2027 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The hosts made the stronger start in Wednesday’s semi-final and took the lead through Namory Keita in the 17th minute after dominating the opening exchanges. Nigeria found it difficult to settle, but goalkeeper Clinton Lawani kept his side in the game with a string of important saves before the break.

The Flying Eagles looked sharper after half-time and were rewarded in the 67th minute when captain Habila Simeon headed home from a long throw to level the scores. Neither side could find a winner in normal time, forcing the contest into extra time.

Nigeria scored first in the additional period as Aliyu Abubakar glanced home a header in the 93rd minute to make it 2-1. Ivory Coast responded before the break in extra time, taking advantage of poor defending to restore parity and send the match to penalties.

Lawani again proved decisive, saving two spot-kicks as the Flying Eagles held their nerve to claim a 4-3 shootout win and secure another appearance in the WAFU B final.

Burkina Faso also needed extra time to reach the final, defeating Niger 2-0 after a goalless 90 minutes. The Young Stallions eventually broke the deadlock with two well-taken goals to book their place in Sunday’s showdown.

The final will be a repeat of the group-stage meeting between the two teams, when Burkina Faso beat Nigeria 2-0 to finish top of the group. Despite that setback, the Flying Eagles grew stronger into the tournament.

Victory on Sunday would see Nigeria retain the WAFU B U20 Championship and secure qualification for the 2027 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.